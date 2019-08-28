Mid-Missouri Grazing School set for September 9-10 in Boone County

The annual Mid-Missouri Grazing School will be held Sept. 9-10 in Boone County.

The school teaches producers both the art and science of management-intensive grazing, says Heather Conrow, University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist in Howard County. The two-day school covers pasture management from economics to fencing and watering livestock, Conrow says.

Attending a school is needed before securing cost-share funds for the grazing system. Controlled grazing boosts pounds of livestock gains per acre. Less forage is wasted. Grass quality goes up.

The school is conducted by MU Extension with the Howard County and Boone County soil and water conservation districts. Classes will be held at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Boone County, 1012 N. Highway UU, Columbia, just south of Interstate 70 at Exit 121.

Enrollment is $150 per person or $210 per couple. Make checks payable to Boone County SWCD, Parkade Center, Suite 213E, 601 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia, MO 65203.

For more information or to register, contact Conrow at the MU Extension Center in Howard County, 660-248-2272, or contact Boone County SWCD at 573-875-5540 for details. In addition to the classroom session, the school has work sessions including pasture walks. “The ‘intensive’ in the name refers to management, not the grazing,” Conrow says.

A downloadable flyer with agenda is available at the University of Missouri Extension website.