Mid-America Music Festival announces Saturday lineup of entertainers

The Mid-America Music Festival team announced today that multi-faceted artist Danielle Bradbery would be joining their country lineup on Sat., July 17, at the Black Silo Winery in Trenton, Missouri.

According to the festival team, Bradbery will perform a 60-minute set at 6 p.m., showcasing her unique artistry and performing music from her sophomore album, I Don’t Believe We’ve Met, along with other songs on her personal setlist.

“We have searched for several months for a female artist that would complement our 2021 country lineup, and we couldn’t be more excited to include Danielle Bradbery to this year’s festival,” said Jenn Hottes, Black Silo Foundation President. “We believe Bradbery will be a great addition, and we can’t wait to hear her perform live July 17.”

The country lineup will begin with gates opening at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, at the Black Silo Winery and will include music from the following artists:

1:00 p.m. Steven Bankey and The Flatlanders

2:15 p.m. Bransen Ireland and Brian Rhea

3:30 p.m. Dirt Road Addiction

4:45 p.m. Travis Marvin

6:00 p.m. Danielle Bradbery

7:45 p.m. Morgan Evans

9:45 p.m. Granger Smith ft. Earl Dibbles Jr.

To see a complete lineup or to purchase tickets to attend the two-day music and camping festival, visit the Mid-America Music Festival website.

