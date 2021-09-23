Micro-surfacing treatment planned for Friday on westbound Highway 36 near Brookfield

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Crews from Vance Brothers, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to microsurface 0.607 miles of westbound U.S. Route 36 west of Route 11 on Friday, Sept. 24. This high-friction surface treatment is a safety enhancement to assist motorists with traction on the curved section of roadway commonly referred to as the “Brookfield Curves.”

Crews will narrow westbound U.S. Route 36 beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24. A reduced speed limit will be in place and flaggers may be in place at crossovers and intersections to assist motorists through the work zone. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

Crews expect to complete the treatment on Saturday, Sept. 25 and permanent roadway marking is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 29. Temporary pavement markers will be in place until that time.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

Related