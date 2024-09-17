Michael Gene Hague, 65, of Camdenton, MO, passed away on September 12, 2024, at his home.

Michael was born on November 15, 1958, to Eddie Harlan and Hazel Jean (Ellis) Hague in Trenton, MO. He grew up in Eudora, Kansas, before his family moved to Trenton, MO. At 14, Michael moved to Garland, TX, to attend Garland Christian Academy.

In December 1976, Michael married Charlotte Gilbert, and together they had two sons, Jerremy Lee and Michael Brent Hague.

In 2002, Michael met Vilynda (Lyn) Bonnett and her daughter Madalyn. The couple married on June 26, 2003.

Michael was preceded in death by his father Eddie, his mother Hazel (Jeannie), his brother Randy Hague, and his nephew Chad Milner.

He is survived by his wife, Lyn, of the home; his children, Jerremy and his wife Ammanda of Independence, MO, Michael Brent and his wife Beth of Sheridan, Wyoming, and Madalyn Hague of Kansas City, MO. Michael was also “Papa” to his grandchildren Gracie, Eli, Nathan, Stephen, and Daniel Hague.

Michael was a devoted husband and took pride in protecting and providing for his wife. He was most proud of his family and the people his sons had become, as well as the strong young woman he raised.

Michael loved being a police officer, which he considered his calling. Even after retirement from law enforcement, he still viewed himself as a cop, dedicated to serving others. In retirement, he worked in security for financial and banking institutions, providing advice to security providers.

Michael enjoyed riding his motorcycle and looked forward to Sunday morning breakfast rides with a close group of friends.

To those who knew Michael, it was evident that he loved intensely, though he could also be difficult to love, particularly after a leg day at the gym when help was needed to walk up stairs. He was disciplined and steadfast in his beliefs. Michael had a passion for people and helping them, both in the gym and in life. He was especially fulfilled by training others who were serious about their goals. Michael coached people not only in fitness but in life, treating friends as family and giving them his all. He helped many become stronger, both physically and mentally. He believed that success came from believing in oneself and loving the person in the mirror.

Friends will be received on Saturday, September 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., at the Georgene Subdivision Shelter House (274 Georgene Road, Camdenton). In honor of Michael, attendees are asked to wear a black shirt.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hedges-Scott-Millard Funeral Homes, 1270 S. Business Route 5, Camdenton, MO 65020. For more information, please call (573) 346-2090.

