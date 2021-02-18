Micah Landes resigns from North Central Missouri Development Alliance

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri Development Alliance Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Executive Director Micah Landes.

Landes’s last day will be March 5th. She served in the role for approximately three and a half years. Landes says she accepted a position with Evergy.

NCMDA Board Chairman Phillip Ray says the board will actively seek a replacement on the local and regional levels.

The North Central Missouri Development Alliance website describes the group as an effort to offer a confidential, no-cost service that works to recruit business, help existing companies expand, and empower community vitality in Grundy County. The City of Trenton, Grundy County, and other local investors support NCMDA.

