MFA Oil announces its Seventh Annual Charity Golf Scramble and Concert benefitting Operation Homefront raised $150,000 in donations and more than $1 million of support for America’s military families since the inaugural event in 2015.

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit that provides financial assistance to the families of U.S. military service members and veterans. The organization’s mission is to “build strong, stable and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.”

“MFA Oil has great respect for the brave men and women who serve in the U.S. military, and we are proud to have given Operation Homefront more than a million dollars of support for military families over the last seven years,” says Jon Ihler, MFA Oil President and CEO.

The Seventh Annual MFA Oil Charity Golf Scramble and Concert was held at The Club at Old Hawthorne on June 7 in Columbia with more than 220 golfers. In addition to the golf tournament, event participants and guests were treated to dinner and a private concert by country music singer and songwriter Jordan Davis. MFA Oil thanks the tournament participants, sponsors, employees, and customers for helping to make the event a success.

“I am absolutely thrilled to report our amazing MFA Oil partners have exceeded the $1 million mark in support of our efforts to help our military families overcome their financial hardships,” says Brig Gen (ret) John I Pray Jr, president and CEO of Operation Homefront. “An incredible MFA Oil Raises More than $1 Million for Military Families achievement and a clear demonstration of their unwavering commitment to helping us care for this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens in their time of need.”

Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront provides military and veteran families with relief through critical financial assistance, transitional housing programs, resiliency through permanent housing and caregiver support services, and recurring family support programs and services throughout the year that help military families overcome the short-term bumps in the road so they don’t become long-term chronic problems.

The 2021 sponsors of the MFA Oil Charity Golf Scramble and Concert include platinum sponsor CHS; gold sponsor Highline Warren; silver sponsors Little Dixie Construction, MidContinental Chemical Company, Inc., and McLane Company; bronze sponsors Columbia Freightliner, Crockett Engineering, Fiscal Systems, Growmark, MFA Incorporated, NGL Supply, Pepsi, Smith Lewis LLP, and TBC Corporation; breakfast sponsor Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group; lunch sponsor Double Check; dinner sponsors CoBank and Lockton; and premium tee gift sponsor Commerce Bank.

