Mexico woman injured in single-vehicle crash on I-29

Share To Your Social Network

An accident occurred on Interstate 29, 10 miles north of Savannah, Missouri, at 9:12 a.m. on February 16, 2024, resulting in serious injuries to a Mexico, Missouri, woman, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

The crash involved a 2001 Ford F250, driven by 25-year-old Chelsea E. Sullwold, which was traveling southbound when it began sliding due to weather conditions. The vehicle went off the east side of the roadway, through the median, across the northbound lanes of Interstate 29, and down an embankment before the front bumper struck a tree. The Ford came to rest on its wheels facing east.

Sullwold, who was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Mosaic Life Care by Mosaic ambulance services. The Ford F250 was reported as a total loss and was towed from the scene by Blue Knight.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department.

Related