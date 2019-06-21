Two Mexican nationals have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy that distributed more than 14 kilograms of heroin in the Kansas City, Missouri, metropolitan area, some of which is believed to have resulted in overdoses and deaths.

Julian Felix-Aguirre, 46, and Martin Missael Puerta-Navarro, 38, were sentenced in separate hearings before U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner on Wednesday, June 19. Felix-Aguirre was sentenced to 24 years and seven months in federal prison without parole. Pueta-Navarro was sentenced to 14 years and eight months in federal prison without parole.

On Sept. 26, 2018, Felix-Aguirre pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, to participating in a money-laundering conspiracy, and to possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. Puerta-Navarro pleaded guilty on May 22, 2018, to participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin and to participating in a money-laundering conspiracy.

Felix-Aguirre was arrested during a traffic stop on Sept. 14, 2016, because he did not have a valid driver’s license. When officers searched his vehicle they found a package that contained approximately 16 ounces of black tar heroin.

Law enforcement officers then executed search warrants at two residences, where they found firearms and ammunition, bulk currency, multiple ledgers, various drug packaging, packaged methamphetamine and heroin, and money transfer receipts.

Felix-Aguirre and Puerta-Navarro are among 26 defendants charged in this case, among whom 16 now have been sentenced.

According to court documents, co-defendant Dennis McLallen, 66, of Overland Park, was in direct contact with Mexico-based heroin and methamphetamine suppliers who worked through Kansas City-based associates, including Felix-Aguirre and Puerta-Navarro. Defendants in the case worked with the Sinaloa cartel in Mexico to establish stash houses, build hidden compartments in load vehicles, receive black tar heroin, sell it to Kansas City-area customers for cash, and deposit or transfer the illicit funds in bank accounts or through wire transfer businesses. McLallen received multi-ounce levels of black tar heroin from his suppliers, which he and other conspirators repackaged into ounce and gram levels for distribution.

McLallen was sentenced on April 18, 2018, to 15 years in federal prison without parole after pleading guilty to his role in the drug-trafficking conspiracy. He admitted that he was responsible for the distribution of more than 10 kilograms of heroin. Conspirators distributed at least 500 ounces (more than 14 kilograms) of heroin, with an average sale price of $1,700 per ounce, for a total of $850,000.

In September 2016, searches were conducted on vehicles and at residences associated with subjects of the investigation, which yielded heroin, methamphetamine, prescription drugs, more than $200,000 in cash, a load vehicle with hidden compartments, drug ledgers, drug packaging, drug scales, firearms, ammunition, a bulletproof vest, and various other drug trafficking-related items.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce Rhoades and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean T. Foley. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, and the Jackson County Drug Task Force.