Mexican national sentenced to federal prison for drunk driving after illegally entering U.S. for seventh time

A Mexican national who was arrested for drunk driving after illegally entering the United States for the seventh time was sentenced in federal court.

Martin Triana-Perez, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to three years in federal prison without parole.

On Oct. 9, 2019, Triana-Perez pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the United States after deportation subsequent to a felony conviction.

Triana-Perez was arrested by Kansas City police officers on Aug. 19, 2019, for driving while intoxicated. Officers responded to a report that Triana-Perez and another person were in a parked vehicle, creating a disturbance at the park. When officers arrived they saw open containers of alcohol in Triana-Perez’s vehicle and instructed them to leave the park on foot. A short time later they saw Triana-Perez driving the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. This was Triana-Perez’s third drunk driving arrest.

Triana-Perez, who has been deported from the United States six times prior to this case, has four prior felony convictions for illegally reentering the United States.

