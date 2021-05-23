Mexican national pleads guilty to selling 14 kilos of meth, 30 firearms to undercover agent

Reddit Share Pin Share 9 Shares

A Kansas City, Missouri, man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a drug-trafficking conspiracy. He sold more than 14 kilograms of methamphetamine and 30 firearms to an undercover federal agent.

Jose Alvarado, 28, a citizen of Mexico, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Aug. 15 to Dec. 4, 2019, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

By pleading guilty, Alvarado admitted that he met with an undercover federal agent on six separate occasions and sold the undercover agent a total of approximately 471 grams of methamphetamine and 30 firearms. The undercover agent offered to purchase a Springfield Armory 9mm handgun on Oct. 23, 2019, but Alvarado declined to sell the firearm. Alvarado explained that it was his personal firearm he used to defend himself and his residence.

Alvarado agreed to sell a larger quantity of methamphetamine to the undercover agent. On Dec. 4, 2019, Alvarado and the undercover agent met at Alvarado’s residence. Co-defendant Victor Gomez-Rendon, 30, a citizen of Mexico residing in Kansas City, Mo., arrived at the residence and delivered 14 kilograms of methamphetamine. Alvarado and Gomez-Rendon were arrested. The Springfield Armory, a 9mm handgun, was found in Alvarado’s bedroom.

Gomez-Rendon has pleaded guilty to his role in the drug-trafficking conspiracy and awaits sentencing.

Under federal statutes, Alvarado is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole, up to a life sentence in federal prison without parole.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Byron H. Black. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

