Mexican national extradited to the United States to face international drug trafficking charges

Jaime Gonzalez Duran, a Mexican national, made his initial appearance in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia today to face international drug charges.

According to allegations contained in court documents, between 2000 and February 2010, Gonzalez Duran, aka Hummer, 46, was a high-ranking member of the Zetas, an international drug trafficking organization allied with the Gulf Cartel. Together, the Zetas and the Gulf Cartel, known collectively as “The Company,” were a violent, transnational drug trafficking organization based in Mexico that was engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and importation of ton quantities of cocaine and marijuana from Mexico, Colombia, Guatemala, Panama, and elsewhere into the United States. Gonzalez Duran was also the “plaza boss” for the Mexican cities of Reynosa and Miguel Aleman, controlling the Zetas drug-trafficking activities in those areas of operation.

A federal grand jury in the District of Columbia returned a fourth superseding indictment against Gonzalez Duran on May 9, 2013. In October 2015, Gonzalez Duran was served with a provisional arrest warrant requesting his extradition to the United States. Gonzalez Duran remained detained in Mexico pending his extradition. He was extradited from Mexico to the United States on Oct. 20, 2022.

Gonzalez Duran is charged with one count of conspiracy to manufacture and distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and over 1,000 kilograms of marijuana intending and knowing that those substances would be imported into the United States. If convicted, Gonzalez Duran faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The DEA’s Houston Division Office is investigating with assistance from the DEA’s Mexico Country Office.

Trial Attorneys Kirk Handrich, Melanie Alsworth, and Janet Turnbull of the Criminal Division’s Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Section are prosecuting the case. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs and Office of Enforcement Operations provided significant assistance in this matter.