Meridian Medical Technologies to expand in Bridgeton, investing more than $100 million and creating 30 new jo

Meridian Medical Technologies, a Kindeva Drug Delivery Company and leading global contract development and manufacturing organization focused on drug-device combination products, announced today it will expand in Bridgeton, investing more than $100 million and creating 30 new jobs. Meridian’s expansion includes the purchase of a new, 155,000-square-foot facility that will be converted to support its production of drug-device combination products and increase its sterile fill-finish capabilities.

“We’re proud to have a leading, high-tech manufacturer like Meridian Medical Technologies expanding in St. Louis,” said Governor Mike Parson. “It’s always exciting to see a local employer thriving, creating jobs, and developing innovative products right here in our state. We wish Meridian the best and look forward to its future growth as it continues to succeed in the region.”

Headquartered in St. Louis, Meridian has been a leading manufacturer of emergency autoinjectors for more than 60 years. Meridian’s investment in Bridgeton will make it one of the few companies in the world that can support sterile filling and autoinjector manufacturing. Now with Kindeva, the combined company has a broader range of drug delivery capabilities that its Bridgeton facility investment will support worldwide.

“Meridian brings a strong history of specific expertise to support critical manufacturing capabilities for complex products – addressing a manufacturing shortage we have seen an increase over the last several years,” said Milton Boyer, Meridian CEO. “Building a broader platform with the latest technologies and equipment available, coupled with enhanced capabilities in the production of pre-filled syringes and cartridges, will enable Meridian to offer a broader array of CDMO services and increased capacity to our customers.”

Since January 2022, Meridian has added roughly 300 employees for a total of approximately 900 in the St. Louis area. The company’s new facility, which will be completed in 2024, will support continued growth by dramatically increasing its ability to develop and manufacture products that will bring new medicines to new markets and customers worldwide.

“It’s exciting to see Meridian Medical Technologies create more opportunities for Missourians in St. Louis,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “As Meridian expands while developing lifesaving products, we’re grateful to support its growth. This company is another example of a quality local employer making a positive difference for our state and beyond.”

About Kindeva Drug Delivery

Kindeva is a global contract development manufacturing organization focused on drug-device combination products. Kindeva develops and manufactures products across a broad range of complex drug-delivery formats, including autoinjectors, inhalers, transdermal patches, and microneedles. Its service offering spans early-stage feasibility through commercial-scale drug product fill-finish, container closure system manufacturing, and drug-device product assembly. Kindeva serves a global client base from its nine manufacturing and research and development facilities located in the U.S. and U.K.

To learn more about Kindeva Drug Delivery, visit their website.

