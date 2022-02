Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Mercer United Methodist Church will hold a Valentine Banquet. Food will be served in the church annex on February 12th from 5 to 7 p.m.

The menu will include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, and desserts.

Free will donations will be accepted.

Meal delivery will be available only in Mercer for the banquet on February 12th. Order by calling the Mercer United Methodist Church 660-382-4788.

