The Mercer United Methodist Church will hold its Lord’s Acre Supper and Sale next month.

The supper will be served in the church annex on the evening of October 6th from 5 to 7 o’clock with a cost of $6.00 for adults and $3.00 for children 12 years old and younger.

Auctioneer Finis Watt will begin the auction at 7 o’clock which will include quilts, crafts, baked goods, fruits, vegetables, jams, and jellies. One dollar grab gifts will also be available.