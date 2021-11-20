Mercer teenager charged with burglary and assault

A Mercer resident faces multiple felony charges after she allegedly entered a residence in Mercer County on November 16 without consent and punched someone in the residence multiple times.

Online court information shows 18-year-old Alexis Graham has been charged with first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting, and third-degree assault. Bond was set at $15,000.

A probable cause statement accuses Graham of confronting someone in the bathroom of the residence while holding a metal baseball bat and threatening to assault the person. Graham then allegedly punched the person in the face about seven to 10 times, causing a bloody lip and swelling and bruising to the left eye and cheek area. In another case, Graham has been charged with the felonies of escape or attempted escape from custody while under arrest for a felony and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. No bond is allowed on those charges.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office previously reported that, on the evening of November 17th, a deputy checked on a female inmate at the Mercer County Jail who was threatening or attempting to commit suicide. While addressing the issue, the woman allegedly left her cell and exited onto the street. The deputy caught her and returned her to the jail.

Graham is next scheduled for court on December 2, 2021.