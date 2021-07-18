Mercer resident injured after motorcycle hits mattress in highway north of Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Mercer resident was hurt on Saturday afternoon approximately one-half mile north of Trenton when the motorcycle he was operating hit a mattress on Highway 65.

Twenty-year-old Jacob Graham was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton with moderate injuries.

The highway patrol reports the mattress had blown from the bed of a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by 20-year-old Sean Graham of Mercer into the path of the motorcycle.

Graham was not wearing safety equipment and was ejected from the northbound 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle when it hit the mattress. The motorcycle went off the right side of Highway 65, receiving moderate damage.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Trenton Police Department.

