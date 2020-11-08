Mercer man killed when attempting to pass combine on Highway 136

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Mercer man died as the result of an accident involving a combine and grain truck three miles east of Princeton the afternoon of November 6th.

The Highway Patrol reports grain truck driver 47-year-old Gregg Widner was pronounced dead by the Mercer County coroner. Emergency medical services transported him to the Roberson Funeral Home of Princeton. No injuries were reported for combine driver, 39-year-old John Wells of Princeton.

Both vehicles traveled east on Highway 136 when the truck attempted to pass the combine and struck a bridge rail causing the truck slide onto the rail, cross the road, run off the south side of the road, and overturn ejecting the driver. The combine came to rest in the middle of Highway 136, the truck came to rest on its passenger side.

Neither driver wore a safety device and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department along with EMS assisted at the scene of the crash.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares