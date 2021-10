Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The movie Hocus Pocus will be shown on the Mercer Square, sponsored by Mercer Homecoming.

There is no admission fee for the outdoor showing on October 16, 2021, at 7 p.m. Those interested in watching Hocus Pocus simply have to show up, pick a spot to sit and enjoy the film. Those attending are asked to bring their lawn chairs. Concessions will be available.

