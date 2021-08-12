Quilt Show by Somerset Quilt Club set for September 3 and 4th

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Somerset Quilt Club will hold a free quilt show in conjunction with Mercer Homecoming.

Spokesperson Deborah Smith says quilts can be brought to the Mercer United Methodist Church on September 3 from 9 to 5 o’clock. Quilt pick-up from Trenton can be arranged.

Voting will take place on September 4 from 9 o’clock to noon and after the parade.

Prizes will be awarded in 10 categories. Winners will be announced, and there will be a quilt auction on September 4 from 7 to 8 o’clock at night. The quilt to be auctioned was made by Somerset Quilt Club members. Money raised will go to the club to promote community events.

More information about the quilt show in Mercer on September 3 and 4 can be obtained by calling or texting Deborah Smith at 785-741-5624.

