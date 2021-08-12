Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Mercer Homecoming will celebrate Missouri’s Bicentennial this year. Activities in Mercer will be held from September 2 through 5, 2021.

Thursday evening will include a cakewalk, Miss Mercer at 6:15, teen games, and a cornhole tournament at 7 o’clock. The Silverado Band will perform at 8 o’clock.

That Friday’s activities will include a kiddie parade at 6:15 in the evening and a performance by the DDR Band at 7 o’clock.

A vendor fair will be held on September 3 and 4, starting at 8 o’clock each morning.

Other activities scheduled for that Saturday include a car show at 8 a.m., a quilt show starting at 9 o’clock, a baby show at 9:30, games for children eight years old and younger, and a pedal tractor pull at 11 o’clock. Steve and Karen Houk will be the grand marshals for the parade at 1:30 in the afternoon. There will also be pig wrestling at 2:30, a cornhole tournament at 5 o’clock, a cake and ice cream social at 6 o’clock, and an old-fashioned Olympics at 7 o’clock. Centerline will perform at 8 o’clock.

Chicken Bingo will be played September 2 through 4 at 6 o’clock each evening.

A carnival will be held each of those evenings from 6 to 10 o’clock. An armband for unlimited rides will be $20 if bought presale. The presale ends September 2 at 5 p.m. Carnival armbands bought at Mercer Homecoming will cost $25.

There will also be a raffle drawing September 2nd through 4th during a break in entertainment each night.

ATV races are planned for September 5th at noon. The Mercer Alumni Dinner is at 12:15 that day, and community church will be at 6:30 in the evening.

Related