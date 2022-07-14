Mercer Homecoming slated to run from July 27 through July 31st

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mercer Homecoming later this month will include a tractor pull, a parade, music performances, a carnival, and raffles. The event will be held from July 27th through 31st.

The tractor pull will be that Wednesday at 7 pm.

That Thursday will include Miss Mercer and a cornhole tournament at 7 p.m. and the Hired Gun band at 8 o’clock and 8:45.

July 29th will include the Mercer County Health Department’s back-to-school event from 5 to 7 pm and the DDR band at 7 pm and 9:15.

The schedule for July 30th includes a car show from 8 o’clock to noon, a quilt show from 9 to 3 pm, a baby show at 9:30, and the Maples Repertory play “Calling All the Monsters” at 10:30. A kiddie parade will be at 12:30, and Terry and Patty Puffer will be the grand marshals for the big parade at 1:30. There will also be a cornhole tournament at 5 p.m., cake and ice cream social at 6 pm, old-fashioned Olympics at 7 pm, and a quilt auction at 7:30. Spanky Entertainment Dueling Pianos will be at Mercer Homecoming July 30th at 8 o’clock, 9:15, and 10:30.

That Sunday will include the Mercer Alumni Dinner at 12:15 and a community church service at 6:30 in the evening.

The carnival will run from 6 to 10 pm on July 28th and 29th. It will continue from noon to 4 pm and from 5 to 9 pm on July 30th. Raffles will be held on July 28th at 8:30 pm, July 29th at 9 o’clock, and July 30th at 9 o’clock and 10:15.

More information can be found on the Mercer Homecoming Facebook page.