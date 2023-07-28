Mercer Homecoming officials announce results of various events

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Mercer Homecoming recently concluded, and the winners of various events have been announced.

Truck and Tractor Pull Results:



• Chris Ruoff emerged as the winner in the 3500 Pro Field category.

• Limited Pro Stock division, Megan Paddock was the winner.

• Keith Hammons won the Pro Stock 4 by 4 category.

• Kyle Pedley’s wins in the Pro Stock class.

• Brent Roberts wins in the Pro Stock Semis.

Cornhole Tournament Champions:



• Jason Sensenich and Mark Davis landed the title of champions.

Congratulations to all the winners and participants for making Mercer Homecoming a truly unforgettable event.

