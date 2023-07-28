Mercer Homecoming officials announce results of various events

Local News July 28, 2023July 28, 2023 KTTN News
Mercer Homecoming
The Mercer Homecoming recently concluded, and the winners of various events have been announced. 

Truck and Tractor Pull Results:

• Chris Ruoff emerged as the winner in the 3500 Pro Field category.
• Limited Pro Stock division, Megan Paddock was the winner.
• Keith Hammons won the Pro Stock 4 by 4 category.
• Kyle Pedley’s wins in the Pro Stock class.
• Brent Roberts wins in the Pro Stock Semis.

Cornhole Tournament Champions:

• Jason Sensenich and Mark Davis landed the title of champions.

Congratulations to all the winners and participants for making Mercer Homecoming a truly unforgettable event.

