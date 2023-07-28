Mercer Homecoming officials announce results of various events

The Mercer Homecoming recently concluded, and the winners of various events have been announced.
Truck and Tractor Pull Results:
• Chris Ruoff emerged as the winner in the 3500 Pro Field category.
• Limited Pro Stock division, Megan Paddock was the winner.
• Keith Hammons won the Pro Stock 4 by 4 category.
• Kyle Pedley’s wins in the Pro Stock class.
• Brent Roberts wins in the Pro Stock Semis.
Cornhole Tournament Champions:
• Jason Sensenich and Mark Davis landed the title of champions.
Congratulations to all the winners and participants for making Mercer Homecoming a truly unforgettable event.