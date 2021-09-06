Mercer Homecoming officials announce results of the Baby Show

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Results have been announced from the baby show held during the Mercer Homecoming.

Recognized as Little Miss Mercer was Blakeley Guilkey, and the runnerup was Sadie Rodgers. Named as Little Mister Mercer was Bentley Girdner, and the runnerup was Witten Waddle.

First-place winners also were selected in various age divisions up to 35 months. Homecoming officials list the winners among the girls and boys as Adalynn Coffman, Rhett Clark, Elsie Brundage, Bryson Saville, Lauren Shanley, Layton Cortez, Alexia Burton, and Reese Stark.

