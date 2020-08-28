Mercer Homecoming activities slated to begin September 3, 2020

Various activities are planned for Mercer Community Homecoming next weekend.

The “Don’t Stop Believin” themed event will begin in Mercer the evening of September 3rd with a cake stand at 6 o’clock. Activities will include Boston Boswell and a cornhole tournament at 7 o’clock as well as the DDR Band at 7:30 and 9 o’clock.

Activities for September 4th will include a vendor fair starting at 9 o’clock in the morning, quilt registration at the Baptist Church from 3 to 7 o’clock, a kiddie parade at 6:15 that evening, a Parent Teacher Organization dunk tank from 6:30 to 8:30, and the Hired Gun Band at 7 o’clock and 9:30.

For September 5th, there will be a country store and car show beginning at 8 o’clock that morning, a quilt show at the Baptist Church and a vendor fair starting at 9 o’clock, a baby show at 9:30, children’s games at 10 o’clock, a pedal tractor pull at 11 o’clock, and a parade at 1:30 that afternoon. Other activities scheduled for September 5th include pig wrestling at 2:30, a cornhole tournament at 5 o’clock in the evening, cake and ice cream at the Methodist Church at 6 o’clock, a Redneck Olympic Game at 7 o’clock, the PTO dunk tank from 7:30 to 8:30, and the Riverside Band at 8 o’clock and 10:30.

Kenny’s Funland Carnival will be at Mercer Community Homecoming September 3rd through 5th. Armbands purchased at the event will be $20 each.

Area merchants donated prizes for raffle drawings each night. Raffle tickets can be purchased from committee members or Mercer merchants for $1 each or $5 for six. Winning tickets each night will go back into the pot for the grand prize drawing the night of September 5th. Grand prizes include a Blackstone Grill, a kayak, a $500 gift certificate to a local furniture store, a quarter beef from Elsworth Farms, and a rifle from Dack Outdoors.

The event will conclude September 6th with an ATV race at noon and community church with the Mercer County Ministerial Alliance at 6:30 that evening.

