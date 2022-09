WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reports it is working to find a vehicle reported as stolen from Princeton.

The vehicle is described as a 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with a large dent in the rear passenger door on the driver’s side. Its license plate number is RA1-D9P. It is believed the vehicle could be in the Bethany area.

Anyone who sees a vehicle fitting the description is asked to contact law enforcement.