On Sunday morning, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and Mercer County Ambulance district responded to the intersection of Routes E and J for a physical altercation involving several individuals.

Upon arrival, several interviews were conducted. One individual requested medical treatment and was treated on the scene.

The Mercer County Sheriff says a report will be completed and sent to the Prosecuting Attorneys Office for review.

No names were released involving the incident.

