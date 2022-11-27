Mercer County resident scammed out of $7,000

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department continues an investigation into a Mercer County resident being scammed for $7,000 from a grandkid scam.

The sheriff’s office reports the resident was contacted by individuals claiming the resident’s grandchild had been involved in an accident and needed bail money.

Residents are advised that if someone has an active arrest warrant, law enforcement or the court will not call and request money over the phone to get rid of the warrant. If someone receives a call like that or something similar, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office notes it is likely a scam.