Mercer County Republicans to meet for caucus in Princeton March 2

Mercer County Republicans are set to gather on March 2 for a caucus that will take place at the fair building on Stewart Street in Princeton, located south of the city barn. Registration will begin at 9 a.m., with the caucus starting at 10 a.m.

Registered voters must present a photo ID and sign a document affirming they are a “faithful Republican.” Voter registrations will be verified before the caucus commences. Pre-registration is available on the Missouri GOP website.

It is important to note that the deadline to register for the caucus is February 19. Participants will also be required to sign the 2024 Missouri Republican Party Caucus Pledge.

At the March 2 caucus in Princeton, Mercer County Republicans will select two delegates and two alternates for the 6th Congressional District caucus. This subsequent event is scheduled for April 6 in Chillicothe, where the 6th District will elect two delegates and two alternates to represent them at the Missouri Republican Convention on May 4 in Springfield.

