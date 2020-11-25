Mercer County reports first COVID-19 related death, two new cases, Two new cases in Daviess County and 27 new cases in Putnam County

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Mercer County Health Department announces the county’s first COVID-19-related death. Two confirmed cases were added since November 24th, which brings the total to 81. Probable cases remain at 42. There are 17 active cases.

Two COVID-19-related deaths have been added in Daviess County since Friday, which the health department notes brings the total to nine. Cases increased by six to 355. One hundred seven cases are active, and 239 have recovered. There are multiple COVID-19-related hospitalizations for Daviess County.

The Putnam County Health Department reports 27 additional COVID-19 cases. The cumulative total is 208. Forty-five cases are active, and 161 have been released from public health monitoring.

The health department notes there have been 129 positive tests in November so far. That represents 62% of all of Putnam County’s cases since it’s first positive was reported in June.

Two COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Putnam County.

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares