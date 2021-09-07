Mercer County reports a COVID-related death; area health departments report 25 new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Mercer County Health Department reports is has been notified of a COVID-19-related death, which was the first one for 2021. That brings the total number of deaths to 10.

The health department notes there has been an influx in cases in the last couple of weeks. The number of confirmed cases rose by two on September 3rd to 217, and the number of probable cases increased by 12 to 237. Thirty cases are active. The Mercer County Health Department estimates about two percent of the COVID-19 cases involved vaccinated individuals.

The Putnam County Health Department reports it has been notified of seven additional COVID-19 cases. That brings the total to 596. Ten residents are being monitored by public health, and one person is hospitalized with COVID-19 complications.

The health department notes it has seen “alarming numbers” of infants and children being treated for RSV. The office explains it can be difficult to tell the difference between RSV and COVID-19, and both viruses can involve wheezing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported about 1,700 confirmed cases of RSV in the United States during the week of July 24th this year. That compares to fewer than a dozen during the week of July 25th, 2020. Missouri’s positivity rate for RSV for the week ending August 28th was 55.678%. That compares to September 14th, 2019, which was 3.333%.

The Putnam County Health Department encourages guardians to seek medical attention for their children if it is suspected they have COVID-19 or RSV. The office explains children and toddlers have small bodies and tend to escalate into a medical emergency quickly.

The Livingston County Health Center reports 16 COVID-19 cases have been added since September 3rd, which brings the total to 2,260. Thirty cases are active.

Twelve COVID-19 cases were added in Linn County on August 31st. The health department reports 1,825 total cases. The number of active cases decreased by four to 14. Three current COVID-19-related hospitalizations are reported for Linn County.

