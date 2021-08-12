Mercer County reports 1 confirmed case, 3 probable cases of COVID-19; Harrison County reports six new cases

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

One more confirmed COVID-19 case and three probable cases have been reported for Mercer County. The health department noted that as of August 11, there were 193 confirmed cases and 192 probable cases. Seventeen cases were active. Nine COVID-19-related deaths had been reported for Mercer County.

Six COVID-19 cases have been added in Harrison County. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates 1,129 total cases as of the night of August 11th, and 30 were active. Nine hundred thirty-one cases were confirmed. There had been 18 COVID-19-related deaths reported for Harrison County.

