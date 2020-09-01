Mercer County Public Water Supply District issues two boil advisories

Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a boil advisory for part of Route U until further notice.

The advisory affects customers on Route U from U. S. Highway 136 to Harbor Place as well as gravel roads in between.

Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a boil advisory due to water main repair.

Customers asked to boil water until further notice are those from the intersection of Derrick Place and Destiny Loop to the intersection of Comb Avenue and Concord Street.

