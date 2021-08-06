Mercer County Public Water Supply District issues two boil advisories, lifts advisory from a week ago

Local News August 6, 2021August 6, 2021 KTTN News
Boil Advisory
Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued two boil advisories due to water main repair.

Customers asked to boil water until further notice include those on Jasper and Kelsey roads and Kendall Avenue as well as on Route D from Highway 65 to Mill Grove, including Mill Grove.

Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has lifted a boil advisory issued a week ago.

The advisory involved the area from the northern intersection of Inch Loop and Highway 65 to the Grundy County line and from the Weldon Fork of the Grand River to Route Y.

