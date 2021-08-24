Mercer County Public Water Supply District issues new boil advisory, lifts two advisories issued last week

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A new boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Mercer County following water line repairs made on Monday.

The precautionary boil advisory will affect rural water customers within the clockwise boundaries of Highway 136 on the north, Route U on the east, the Grundy County line on the south, and the Harrison County line is the western boundary. This advisory to boil water for cooking and drinking will be in effect until further notice.

Mercer County Public Water Supply District on Monday lifted two boil advisories from last week.

One boil advisory affected customers then within the boundaries of Harbor Place on the north, Weldon Fork of the Grand River on the east, Kellogg Avenue to the Grundy County line on the south, and Route U was the western boundary.

The other boil advisory lifted in Mercer County had affected customers on Beechnut Street, Anchor, and Alpha Roads, plus those from the intersection of Route K and Beechnut to the Iowa state line.

