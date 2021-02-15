Mercer County Public Water Supply District issues boil orders

Reddit Share Pin Share 8 Shares

Mercer County Public Water Supply District has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice due to low pressure.

The affected area is basically in the Bethel area of Mercer county. The boundaries, clockwise, are the Iowa line on the north, the Weldon fork to the Grand River on the east, Highway 136 on the south; and the Harrison county line for the west boundary.

The water district issued a separate boil water advisory for rural water customers on Hawk Place following water main repairs.

Customers within the advisory areas in Mercer County are asked to boil their drinking water until further notice.

