Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a 48-hour boil advisory due to customers having low water pressure or no water.

The advisory affects the area from the north edge of the Princeton city limits along U. S. Highway 65 and goes south along Highway 65 to the intersection with Route E.

The advisory will be in effect until Friday evening, October 30th at 5:30.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares