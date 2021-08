Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Mercer County Public Water Supply District has issued a boil advisory due to water main repair.

Customers asked to boil water until further notice include those from Highway 136 to the Grundy County line and from the Harrison County line to Route A.

A boil advisory has been lifted that was issued earlier this week due to water line repair. That advisory included customers from Highway 136 to the Grundy County line and from the Harrison County line to Route U.

