Mercer County Public Water Supply District issues boil advisory

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Mercer County Public Water Supply District has issued a precautionary boil advisory effective until further notice following repairs to a water main.

Affected by the boil advisory are rural water customers along Highway 136, west of the intersection of Highway 136 and Galaxy drive. The advisory area extends to the intersection of Highway 136 and State Route Double C.

Also included within the advisory are customers along Route CC from its intersection with 136, extending to Route CC’s intersection with Fairmont Road, all in Mercer County.

Customers are advised to boil water for cooking and drinking.

Related