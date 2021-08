Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Mercer County Public Water supply District has issued a precautionary boil advisory for northwestern Mercer County following water line repairs.

The boundaries of the precautionary boil advisory are the intersection of Route P and Bayport and Badger streets on the north, the Weldon River on the east, Highway 136 on the south, and the Harrison County line on the west.

The precautionary boil advisory for drinking and cooking water continues until further notice.

