Mercer County Public Water Supply District has issued a precautionary boil advisory following repairs on Monday to a water main.

The advisory will be in effect until further notice for customers within the boundaries of Highway 136 on the north, the Putnam County line on the east, Route E on the south, and Route DD is the west boundary.

Meanwhile, Mercer County Public Water Supply District on Monday lifted a boil water advisory issued a week ago for customers along Route C.

