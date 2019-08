Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number 1 of Mercer reports it is aware of the bad taste and odor of water in the area.

The taste and odor are caused by a greater than normal algae bloom at the source, but the water supply district has been told the water is safe to drink.

No boil advisory will be ordered and the district reports there is nothing the water company can do until the problem is resolved at the source. The issue is being dealt with.