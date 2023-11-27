Mercer County Public Water Supply District announces boil advisory

A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for a section of the Mercer County Public Water Supply District. The Water District Office has announced that the advisory affects the area from Highway 65 south to the Grundy-Mercer County line.

The advisory comes as district crews work on a water line extending from Imperial Street to the Grundy-Mercer County line. The boil advisory is in effect until further notice, following the completion of repairs and restoration of service.

Residents in the affected area are advised to boil water for safety until the advisory is lifted.