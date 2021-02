Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number 1 asks its customers to conserve water.

Customers are also asked to daily check for signs of leaks at all water sources, including livestock waterers, as floats will stick, as well as hydrants, spigots, and water lines.

Mercer County Public Water Supply District has also lifted a boil advisory issued earlier this week due to water main repair. The advisory affected customers on Hawk Place.

