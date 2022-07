Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mercer County Public Water District reports the Bethel area has a precautionary boil advisory until further notice.

Customers will need to boil water due to periodic low pressure because of flushing and draining at the Bethel water tower.

According to the rural water district office. affected by the boil advisory are customers within the boundaries of the Iowa state line on the north, Thompson River on the east, Highway 136 on the south, and the Weldon Fork on the west.