Mercer County organizations seek donations for “Back to School” event

The Mercer County Health Department and the Mercer County Ministerial Alliance are seeking donations from local businesses, individuals, and community organizations for their Back to School Event.

The event at the Mercer County Fairgrounds in Princeton the evening of July 27th at 5:30 will provide children with recommended school supplies. The event will also include bounce houses, a dunk tank, face painting, cotton candy, snow cones, hot dogs, live entertainment, and door prizes.

Anyone interested in making a monetary donation or a donation of school supplies, door prizes, or give away items should bring it to the Mercer County Health Department in Princeton by July 20th.

Questions and comments should be directed to the health department at 660-748-3630.

Like this: Like Loading...