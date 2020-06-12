Mercer County now reporting 5 cases of COVID-19, Tri-County Health reporting 2 COVID-19 related deaths

The Mercer County Health Department is now reporting five positive cases of COVID-19. The department noted one of the five has moved out of being self-isolated. No other information was provided by Mercer County.

Tri-County Health Department has reported two more deaths of COVID-19 patients in Gentry County raising the county’s total to six. The health department noted the latest two victims are both males and were in the ’90s. Gentry county has 54 positive COVID-19 cases since testing began. Tri-County health serves Worth, Gentry, and DeKalb counties.

Statewide as of Thursday afternoon, the number of positive cases has reached 15,390 which is an increase of one percent since Wednesday afternoon, and an increase of six percent during the past week.

The number of deaths statewide increased by 12, now with a total of 860 deaths.

