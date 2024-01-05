Mercer County man jailed, charged with failure to register as a sex offender

A rural Princeton man is in jail after being charged with a felony – failure to register as a sex offender.

Seventy-year old Timothy J. Dennis was arrested and charged on Wednesday. He is accused of being a Mercer County resident that knowingly failed to register as a sex offender after moving to the state from Oregon.

The Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office noted that Dennis had been found guilty while in Oregon in regards to lewd and lascivious acts in the presence of a child under the age of 16. No bond has been set in the Mercer County case.