Mercer County Library to host Missouri Bicentennial Quilt

The Mercer County Library of Princeton will host the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt. The quilt will be displayed in the Community Room on October 6th from 9 o’clock to 4:45.

The quilt includes one block from each county, selected by a judging committee including representatives from the Missouri Star Quilt Company, State Historical Society of Missouri, and Missouri State Quilters Guild. Submissions were accepted from October 2018 to September 2019. Multiple submissions from the same county were judged according to whether they met criteria, level of creativity and craft, and description of significance.

The winning blocks for Green Hills counties were submitted by Theresa Jeanette Dalton for Caldwell; Gwen Forsythe, Daviess; Mary Boyle, Grundy; Cheryl Klinginsmith on behalf of South Harrison High School, Harrison; Martha Street Bell, Linn; Crystal Narr, Shelly Wohlgemuth, and Avery McCauslin on behalf of the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce, Livingston; Judy Hamilton, Mercer; Carol Delores Ross, Putnam; and Belinda Essmyer and Jean Page on behalf of Quilting Friends for Sullivan. The blocks will remain available for viewing through 2021 at missouri2021.org/bicentennial-quilt.

