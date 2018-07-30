Mercer County issues burn ban

A burn ban has been enacted for all of Mercer County due to the continued dry weather and lack of rain. The Mercer County Commission reports the ban on open, outdoor burning, will continue until further notice is issued.

Princeton and Mercer also are continuing with their water restrictions in an effort to conserve water at the Princeton wells and Grundy County continues to have a burn ban.

On Sunday, Livingston County and Chillicothe lifted their burn ban, at least for now, with rainfall Saturday that ranged from about one third to one-half inch at locations near Chillicothe.

