Mercer County Healthy Living Coalition to host “Back to School” carnival

The Mercer County Healthy Living Coalition will host its annual Back to School Carnival at the small ball field at the fairgrounds in Princeton on Friday, July 26, 2019.

The Mercer County Health Department, Mercer County Ministerial Alliance, and Rotary sponsor the free event that evening from 5 to 7 o’clock where Mercer County students can receive school supplies.

Health Department Administrator Gina Finney says there will be “a lot going on” at the Back to School Carnival. There will be bounce houses, face painting, hot dogs from Smithfield, Princeton High School football players doing karaoke, and booths with games, prizes, and school items, such as t-shirts.

No health screenings will be provided at the event, but information will be provided on safety and immunizations.

When students sign in and have a waiver signed, they will receive an armband. The first 192 elementary school students will receive a backpack full of supplies. Supplies will also be available for junior high and high school students. The supplies are to include notebooks, folders, crayons, glue, pens, pencils, and highlighters.

Finney notes there were approximately 500 attendees last year, including parents, and more than 200 bags of supplies were handed out to students and parents. She hopes to give out 250 to 300 bags of supplies this year.

Contact the Mercer County Health Department for more information on the Mercer County Healthy Living Coalition’s Back to School Carnival Friday at 660-748-3630.